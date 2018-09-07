Home Nation

Two Kashmiri Islamic State ‘operatives’ arrested near Red Fort

The suspects were arrested from the Red Fort area and were suspected to be associated with the global terror network's Jammu and Kashmir franchise, said DCP P.S. Kushwah.

Published: 07th September 2018

ISIS militants arrested in Delhi

Two Kashmiri Islamic State militants arrested near Red Fort in Delhi. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested two alleged operatives of Jammu and Kashmir-based affiliate of ISIS (ISJK) near Red Fort.

The duo, identified as Parvez Rashid and Jamshed Jahoor, both residents of Kashmir’s Shopian and engineering students, were arrested from the Jama Masjid bus stop on Thursday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, P S Kushwaha told the media.

Two pistols and 10 cartridges, which the duo had acquired from Uttar Pradesh and were taking back to Kashmir for terrorist activities, were seized from them, according to the police.

The two men have been booked under the stringent  Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Getting  bail is tough for those arrested under the Act.

“Delhi was not a part of their plan. They were here for transit. They told us that the leader of the outfit (ISJK) is Umar Ibn Nazir, and the number 2 is Adil Thokar, whose orders they were following,” the DCP told the media at a press briefing.

“The brother of Parvez was gunned down in an encounter by security forces in January. He was initially a member of Hizbul Mujahideen, but later joined ISJK.”

