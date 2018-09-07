Home Nation

Vigilance finds Punjab ambulances in poor condition

Under Emergency Response Services, the 'Dial 108' ambulance can be called in case of medical emergency by dialing the number.

Published: 07th September 2018 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Ambulances meant to transport patients in cases of medical emergencies in Punjab are themselves in a pathetic state, the state Vigilance Bureau said on Friday.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), assisted by medical teams, conducted surprise checks of ambulances operating under 'Dial 108' scheme across the state and found that medical equipment to handle emergencies and other facilities were non-existent or non-functional in the ambulances.

Under Emergency Response Services, the 'Dial 108' ambulance can be called in case of medical emergency by dialing the number. It is currently available in 22 states.

Vigilance Bureau Chief Director-cum-ADGP B.K. Uppal said that the bureau had received complaints about poor condition of these ambulances at some places, following which it had planned a statewide check.

Uppal said that air-conditioning, inverters and other equipment like gas cutters and fire extinguishers on many ambulances were found non-functional or outdated. In some cases, spare tyres were missing.

"Maintenance and hygiene was also poor in some ambulances. It was observed that in most cases, drivers and paramedics were not wearing proper uniforms. Vehicles were 8-10 years old and medical equipment was also not replaced after the prescribed period," Uppal pointed out.

He said that in most cases, collapsible stretchers were not found in working condition. Even pulse oxymeters were not working properly. Only one oxygen cylinder was filled while the second was found empty on almost all ambulances.

"Life-saving drugs and recovery kits were also not available in these vehicles," the ADGP said.

"Many vehicles were without fitness, insurance and pollution certificates. Even doors of some vehicles were not in proper condition and had problems like roof leaks," he added.

Uppal said that a detailed report would be sent to the Health Department to improve the '108' ambulance service in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab ambulance Punjab Vigilance Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Fire breaks out at West Bengal's Howrah Railway station
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality