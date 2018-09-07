Yogi Adityanath equates Akhilesh Yadav with Aurangzeb

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday equated former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, claiming that he is an opportunist.

Addressing a Backward community conference here, the Chief Minister, without taking any name, said, "A son, who backstabbed his father and uncle for his own vested interest, cannot do anything for the people."

"History has repeated itself. People of the country do not name their sons as Aurangzeb, because the emperor gave life term to his father, just for the chair," the CM said.

The attack on the SP president came a day after Akhilesh said that after 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Yogi Adityanath would not remain the CM of UP.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the government will install a big statue of Lord Ram, embracing Nishad Raj at Sringvepuram.

Education is the only way forward, for the upliftment and development of the society, he added.

The conference was attended by hundreds of people, belonging to Nishad, Bind, Kashyap and Mallah community.