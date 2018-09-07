Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath equates Akhilesh Yadav with Aurangzeb

A son, who backstabbed his father and uncle for his own vested interest, cannot do anything for the people, said Yogi Adityanath without taking any name.

Published: 07th September 2018 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File | PTI)

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday equated former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, claiming that he is an opportunist.

Addressing a Backward community conference here, the Chief Minister, without taking any name, said,  "A son, who backstabbed his father and uncle for his own vested interest, cannot do anything for the people."

"History has repeated itself. People of the country do not name their sons as Aurangzeb, because the emperor gave life term to his father, just for the chair," the CM said.

The attack on the SP president came a day after Akhilesh said that after 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Yogi Adityanath would not remain the CM of UP.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the government will install a big statue of Lord Ram, embracing Nishad Raj at Sringvepuram.

Education is the only way forward, for the upliftment and development of the society, he added.

The conference was attended by hundreds of people, belonging to Nishad, Bind, Kashyap and Mallah community.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Akhilesh Yadav Aurangzeb UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump suggests New York Times opinion piece is an act of subversion
Fresh surge in fuel prices, commuter face difficulties 
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality