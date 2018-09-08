Amit Shah inaugurates BJP's National Executive meet, interacts with office bearers

Home Nation

Published: 08th September 2018

BJP national president Amit Shah during the party's national office bearers meeting in New Delhi on Saturday.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah formally inaugurated the two-day National Executive meeting of the party, starting off with the national office bearers' meeting.

The meeting will be attended by all national and state executive members.

The BJP National Executive meeting is slated to begin at 3 pm today.

This is the first National Executive meeting of the party after the death of former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On Friday, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said that during the meeting, members will pay tributes to Vajpayee.

He also said that the upcoming assembly elections and general elections of 2019 are expected to be the main agenda of the meeting. Apart from that, topical issues will also be discussed at the meeting, Hussain said.

