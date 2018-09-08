Home Nation

Amit Shah likely to set individual targets for state, general elections

The two-day BJP national executive meet beginning on Saturday will see the party brass spelling out the poll agenda to its functionaries for the elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

Published: 08th September 2018 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Amit-Shah-BJP

BJP national president Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The two-day BJP national executive meet beginning on Saturday will see the party brass spelling out the poll agenda to its functionaries for the elections to the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.
After having carried out extensive assessments, BJP chief Amit Shah is likely to set targets for each state for the 2019 general elections. Ahead of the meeting, Shah would preside over a meeting of the national party bearers to give shape to the political resolution.

“The BJP will address a host of contemporary issues in the political resolution that will be adopted by the national executive. The achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government to address key issues, including aspirations of OBCs through a Constitutional commission, and the decision to count their population in the 2021 Census, and the enactment of the amended SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The BJP national executive meeting is being held after a gap of almost a year even though it is supposed to meet every three months. The last such meeting was held in the run up to the Gujarat elections.
Shah will meet all the state unit presidents and spell out targets to them for the general elections. “The BJP was able to win a number of states on the back of the campaign by the Prime Minister. Now, the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states have to work towards the goal of helping Modi become the PM again in 2019,” added the BJP functionary.          

“The BJP is approaching the Lok Sabha elections on the development planks, with the party building a campaign narrative on substantial outreach through a host of welfare schemes among the vulnerable sections, who offer opportunity to build a new vote bank for the party.”

Elections loom large on horizon
Other than Telangana, the BJP is preparing for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. The saffron party is in power in the first three states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP national executive meet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality