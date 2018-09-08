Amit Shah to lead BJP in 2019 LS polls, postpones party elections

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The BJP leadership on Saturday decided to defer organisational elections till the crucial battle of 2019.

According to party sources, the saffron party will contest the 2019 parliamentary elections under the 'organisational leadership of Shri Amit Shah".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will of course be the star campaigner of the party during both parliamentary polls due next year and the ensuing assembly elections in five states MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and also Telangana," a source said here.

The BJP's office bearers meet took the decision as the process of organisational elections should be starting sooner to finally lead to the election of the party chief.

Mr Shah's term was to end in January next year," the source said. BJP deferred organisational elections earlier also.

In 2013 BJP president's election saw intense internal squabbling and the then president Nitin Gadkari had to bow out of the race after allegations of corruption and nepotism were labelled against him vis-a-vis Purti company.

The BJP patriarch L K Advani was a principal player opposing 're-election' of Mr Gadkari and that finally led the Sangh fountainhead RSS and the BJP opt for Rajnath Singh to be new party chief.

Rajnath Singh had earlier been party president and had led the party 'unsuccessfully' to the 2009 polls.

After Mr Singh moved to the union cabinet in May 2014, the mantle of saffron party's organisational leadership passed on to Mr Amit Shah.

He has been continuing in the post since then and often regarded as 'country's second most powerful man'.