Bihar: Three arrested for lynching a woman

By UNI

DEHRI-ON-SONE: A day after three criminals were lynched in Begusarai district, a woman was beaten to death near Ambedkar roundabout under Dehri Town police station area in Rohtas district today.

Police said here that the woman, identified as Mala Devi (40), living in Dalit hamlet was beaten to death after a dispute among children.

Sources said three people had been arrested in this connection. Police said the body has been sent for autopsy.

The nabbed outlaws are being interrogated to get vital clues from them, sources added.