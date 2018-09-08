BJP chief Amit Shah blows poll bugle, asks party cadres to expose Opposition's falsehood

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Blowing the poll bugle for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP chief Amit Shah tasked the party workers with twin challenges - expose the "falsehood of Mahagathbandhan (Opposition unity) and counter with facts and figures P Chidambaram & Co", while asserting that the NDA would seek another mandate on the basis of achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

In his inaugural address to the BJP national executive, Shah seemingly admitted that the semblance of the Opposition unity and the economic narrative being pushed forth by the Opposition are key electoral challenges for the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"The BJP president has directed the party workers to expose dhakosla (falsehood) and bhranti (illusion) of the Mahagathbandhan. Also, the party workers have been asked to counter P Chidambaram & Co with facts and figures (on the state of economy," Union Minister for Defence Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters, while sharing details of Shah's inaugural address.

Exuding confidence that the BJP would be able to repeat its governments in 19 states where the party is in power with full majority, Shah also sought to portray an image of "Ajey (invincible) BJP", saying that the party is number two in West Bengal, Telangana, and Odisha and the outfit would be making gains out of the anti-incumbency against the ruling parties in the respective states.

While giving broad details of various Central schemes "touching lives of 50 crore people in the country", Shah spelt out the campaign agenda - performance of the Modi government during 2014-19. Slotting the BJP in the role of "Making India", Shah dubbed the Congress, which is largely seen emerging as the fulcrum of the Opposition unity, being in the company of whose who espouse "Breaking India".

Invoking the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal BIhari Vajpayee whose images and videos were all around at the venue of the national executive at the Ambedkar memorial, the BJP chief reasoned that the Opposition has embarked on the path of disruptive politics, while arguing that the no confidence motion had been moved against the Modi government with no rationale. Earlier in the day, Shah, while addressing the office bearers of the party, asserted that the Opposition is indulging in misinformation campaign against the amendments to the prevention of atrocities against scheduled castes and tribes, while asking the party workers to counter the campaign.

Shah's assertions came amid raging campaign led by the upper castes against the changes in the law. Portraying an image of "Ajey BJP", Shah noted that the party is in power in states commanding 70 per cent of the geographical areas of the country. "Along with the Parliamentary nod to the Constitutional status to the backward commission, 126 schemes of the Central government have benefited 50 crore people in the country, including the poor and women. The BJP chief has asked the party workers to go to the villages to spread the achievements of the Modi government," Sitharaman said, while quoting from Shah's speech.