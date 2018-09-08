Home Nation

BJP vows to win Lok Sabha polls with bigger mandate than 2014

A slogan of "Ajey BJP" (Invincible BJP) was adopted at the meeting of the party's national office bearers and also presidents of its state units.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A key BJP meeting chaired by its president Amit Shah today vowed to work to ensure the party's return to power in the Lok Sabha elections with a bigger victory than 2014 when it had won a majority on its own for the first time in its electoral history, sources said.

They pledged to work for the party's victory in assembly polls in five states and a decision was taken to give extra emphasis on the elections in Telangana, which is likely to go the polls with states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh "The BJP is confident of returning to power with more number of seats than it won in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls," a source said.

Shah inaugurated the office-bearers meeting and it will be followed by a two-day meeting of the party's national executive.

