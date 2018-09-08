Home Nation

BJP women's cell member abuses girls in shelter home in Noida

Dimple Anand allegedly slapped a girl in the home, repeatedly called minor girls “prostitutes”, and made other objectionable statements addressing girls living there.

Published: 08th September 2018

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NGO running a shelter home in Noida that is under investigation by the Uttar Pradesh women’s commission after expensive watches and bottles of perfume were allegedly found there, has alleged that a district BJP women’s cell member, Dimple Anand, slapped a girl in the home, repeatedly called minor girls “prostitutes”, and made other objectionable statements addressing girls living there.
The NGO, Sai Kripa, is filing an FIR against the BJP member and writing to the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women to bring the matter to their notice.

“It is fine if the women’s commission wants to inspect our shelter home given the recent incidents, but why invite political people inside the shelter home and create unnecessary ruckus? The UP women’s commission, which held a surprise inspection in the home, had no female police officials. Ours is a shelter home only for girls.

Without appropriate police one cannot just barge into a girl’s bedroom just like that. “They had come with preconceived ideas and started making allegations without verifying facts” said Anjana Rajgopal, founder of the NGO and the shelter home in Sector 12, Noida. There are 29 girls aged up to 18 years at the home.

“We are an NGO and the perfume bottles and watches that they are talking about are donations, we have given all the explanations that was required to the team” added Rajgopal.

