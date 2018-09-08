Home Nation

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal​ urges former Finance Minister​ Yashwant Sinha to contest elections

Kejriwal urged Yashwant Sinha to contest the next Lok Sabha elections although he did not name the party or the constituency from which he should take on the BJP.

Yashwant Sinha

Former Finance Minister​ Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)

By IANS

NOIDA: Injecting a new element, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, a strong Modi critic, to contest the next Lok Sabha elections although he did not name the party or the constituency from which he should take on the BJP.

"A few days ago, Yashwantji had said he will not contest elections. Sir, I want to ask you if good people like you will not contest, then who will? The public wants you to contest," Kejriwal said while addressing a rally here.

The 'Jan Adhikar' rally was organised here to mark the end of a 'padyatra' organised under the leadership of AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

Apart from Sinha, Kejriwal and Singh, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha was also present at the event.

"Shatrughan ji is contesting the election. He is not rejecting the idea," Kejriwal said. Here too he did not mention the party on whose ticket and the constituency from which he would contest.

The Aam Aadmi Party had announced the names of the in charge for five of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. They are being considered as potential candidates of the party.

However, the party is yet to announce the name of two in-charges.

