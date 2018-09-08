Ghaziabad police rescues child from abductors

By IANS

GHAZIABAD: The Ghaziabad police on Saturday rescued an abducted child, for whom his captors had demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore, from Delhi and arrested five persons, including a minor.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told the media that on Friday a 12-year-old child was abducted from Bal Bharti Vidya Bhawan School in New Kondli area under the New Ashok Nagar police station area.

The SSP said around the time the case was registered, the Khoda Inspector learnt that a child had been kept in a house near Vandana Enclave. The police raided the house early on Saturday and rescued the child. Five abductors were also arrested, said the SSP.

The police have recovered two countrymade pistols and three knives from them.