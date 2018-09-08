Ghaziabad police solve 11-year-old murder of a constable

By IANS

GHAZIABAD: The Ghaziabad police on Saturday claimed to have solved an 11-year-old murder case of a police constable and arrested five persons.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said in 2007, a police constable, Iqraar, had been reported missing. The police had registered a case, but was unable to trace Iqraar. The case was handed over to the crime branch.

The SSP said on September 7, the crime branch detained two petty thieves from the city's old bus stand.

Interrogation of one of the accused, Meghu, revealed that he along with his brother Pawan and three others had hacked Iqraar and his aide to death because they "extorted" money from them.

The accused had dumped their bodies in a storm water drain. They had also taken away the valuables, including Iqraar's wrist watch, said the SSP.

He said the police have recovered the wristwatch belonging to Iqraar, a countrymade pistol and an apple iPhone connected with an unrelated crime.