Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur​ demands completion of formalities for Mandi airport

Jai Ram Thakur​ said the airport in Mandi would boost the tourism sector, besides facilitating tourists with easy access to the famous tourist destination of Manali.

Published: 08th September 2018 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday met Union Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu here and requested him to speed up the completion of formalities for laying the foundation stone of an airport in Mandi town.

The Chief Minister said the airport in Mandi would boost the tourism sector, besides facilitating tourists with easy access to the famous tourist destination of Manali and the surrounding areas.

He said the state government would nominate the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary Tourism for creation of a special task force to hasten up the process.

They would hold daily communication with two officers nominated by the ministry and discuss issues for early clearances and present a weekly report to the Chief Minister as well as the Union Minister, he added.

Thakur also discussed the expansion of the Gaggal airport near Dharamsala and apprised the minister that cooperation of the Centre is needed to accelerate the pace of the UDAN - II project.

He also requested permission to use other airports of the state for the Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme.

Prabhu assured the Chief Minister of active support of the ministry and added that a Central team had visited the airport site immediately after the request of the Chief Minister.

He directed the officers to set up a task force immediately and to present the report so that all formalities could be completed within two months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur Mandi airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality