Hindu society will prosper only when it works as society: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said this while addressing a gathering of some 2,500 delegates attending the second World Hindu Congress in Chicago.

Published: 08th September 2018 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Hindus have no aspiration of dominance and Hindu society will prosper only when it works as a society. He also urged the community leaders to unite and work for the betterment of the mankind.

Bhagwat said this while addressing a gathering of some 2,500 delegates attending the second World Hindu Congress in Chicago. He said one of the key values to bring the whole world into a team is to have controlled ego and learn to accept the consensus.

The second World Hindu Congress marks the commemoration of the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's historic speech at the Parliament of the World's Religions in 1893 in Chicago. "If a lion is alone, wild dogs can invade and destroy the lion. We must not forget that. We want to make the world better. We have no aspiration of dominance. Our influence is not a result of conquest or colonisation,' he said.

Bhagwat said a sense of idealism is good and described himself not as "anti-modern", but as "pro-future". He sought to describe Hindu dharma as "ancient and post-modern".

In this context, he alluded to the war and politics in the Hindu epic Mahabharata, and said politics cannot be conducted like a meditation session, and it should be politics. “To work together, we have to accept the consensus. We are in a position to work together," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat said the Hindu society has the largest number of meritorious persons. “ But they never come together. Coming together of Hindus in itself is a difficult thing," he said.

Bhagwat also noted that Hindus had been suffering for thousands of years because they forgot to practice its basic principles and spiritualism.

Addressing the Congress on the theme drawn from the Mahabharat, 'Think Collectively, Act Valiantly,' Bhagwat highlighted the need for such an action, and how Hindus should work together.

