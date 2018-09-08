Home Nation

IITs and IIMs to be roped in to help fast-track accreditation process of higher educational institutes

There are plans to expand both the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

Published: 08th September 2018 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

IIM Ahmedabad. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DELHI: The Centre will involve premiere educational institutions like IITs and IIMs to fast-track the processes of assessment and accreditation of higher educational institutes along side official agencies such as NAAC and NBA, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday.

"We have asked IITs and IIMs to come together and create an agency which we can use to expedite the process of accreditation," Javadekar told the media. He was speaking on the sidelines of the fourth World Summit of Accreditation. There are plans to expand both the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). Along side, the IITs and IIMs can also tie up to form an accreditation agency.

Currently, around 15 per cent of the country's higher educational institutes are accredited.From now, the key parameter for deciding on the standards of an institute would be the quality of education and accreditation would be based on learning outcomes and peer reviews, the minister said. Satellites can be used for the physical verification of the campus and infrastructure, he added.

"An institute which maintains quality will only survive and those who fail to do so will be out of business," he said.The comments come in the backdrop of University Grants Commission (UGC) in August clearing a proposal to allow more accreditation agencies to aid in giving out accreditations. Speaking at a panel discussion on the occasion of International Literacy Day, the minister also said the government will roll out a scheme for school students to engage in the literacy mission and provide education to people who are lack basic education in order to eliminate illiteracy within a span of five years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIT IIM Prakash Javadekar National Board of Accreditation NAAC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farhan Akhtar’s new English track ‘Rearview Mirror’ out
President Ram Nath Kovind meets Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality