Home Nation

Narendra Modi government lied on India-specific enhancements in Rafale deal: Congress

Congress on Saturday alleged that Modi government lied on the India-specific enhancements in the Rs 41,000-crore Rafale deal.

Published: 08th September 2018 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Congress on Saturday alleged that Modi government lied on the India-specific enhancements in the Rs 41,000-crore Rafale deal and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply.

The party said India-specific enhancements in the NDA deal were the same as the UPA deal.

"Yet the Prime Minister and Defence Minister are lying on enhancement of cost per aircraft from Rs 5,26 crore to Rs 1,670 crore," said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a statement.

"Modi government has been caught in a web of lies of its own making," he added.

The party said the deal caused a massive loss of Rs 41,000 crore to public exchequer by purchasing the 36 Rafale aircraft with the same configuration at thrice the price i.e. Rs. 526 crore per aircraft during Congress-UPA to Rs 1,670 crore per aircraft during Modi government.

The party said the deal squandered away 'national interests' by forgoing the transfer of technology to public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL).

Surjewala said Modi, Sitharaman and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley "brazenly lied" when they tried to whitewash Modi government's "sins" by implying that the aircraft bought by the BJP government was different on account of India-specific enhancements.

"Information in public domain affirms that according to the 'Air Staff Qualitative Requirements' (ASQR) provided by the Indian Air Force (IAF) there were 13 India-specific enhancements demanded by India during the 126 aircraft MMRCA Contract issued by UPA government," said Surjewala.

It included Radar enhancement, Helmet-mounted display, Towed decoy system, Low band jammer, Radio altimeter and Ability to start and operate from High Altitude Airfields.

"Combat aircraft tender issued by Congress government clearly envisaged 'full weaponry' and 'transfer of technology', which is missing in the BJP government's deal.

"RFP issued by Congress government clearly states cost of initial purchase, transfer of technology and licensed production," said the leader.

The party said claim of Modi government that cost is increased on account on additional technical specifications was blatantly false.

"The Rafale aircraft being purchased earlier (UPA-Congress Govt) and now (Modi government) including 'its associated systems and weapons' are the same as tested and approved by Indian Air Force during UPA-Congress government," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Narendra Modi government Rafale deal Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality