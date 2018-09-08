Home Nation

Rakbar Khan case: Three accused chargesheeted for murder

The Rajasthan police filed a 25-page charge sheet against three accused for the lynching of Rakbar Khan on Friday. It took 49 days to file the charge sheet. 

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan police filed a 25-page charge sheet against three accused for the lynching of Rakbar Khan on Friday. It took 49 days to file the charge sheet.  There were reports that no policeman was named in the charge sheet.

Rakbar was attacked on the night of July 20 near  Alwar’s Ramgarh. The police had drawn flak as it some rescued cows were taken back before taking Rakbar to a hospital. The delay of three hours in getting medical help resulted in Rakbar’s death, as the post mortem report stated that he died due to shock and excessive bleeding. “There are three main accused — Paramjit, Naresh and Dharmender .

The trio was charged under Section 302 , 341 , 323 and 34 of the IPC . These are the people who beat him (Rakbar), and that’s why he died,” said Deputy SP, Alwar, Ashok Chauhan. “Police role is under probe by a judicial magistrate. That’s a separate inquiry.” An ASI had admitted that there had been a delay in taking Rakbar to a hospital. Subsequently, he was suspended and three other personnel were transferred.

