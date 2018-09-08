Home Nation

Religious groups up in arms against Supreme Court's Section 377 verdict

Some of the groups are planning to approach the top court seeking a review of the verdict.

Published: 08th September 2018 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises homosexuality. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/ EPS)

By Pushkar Gireesh Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality and the LGBT community erupted in jubilation at the historic judgement, religious groups are up in arms and some of them are planning to approach the top court seeking a review of the verdict.

"We will obey the Supreme Court's decision as of now but we do not agree with unnatural things like homosexuality. Deliberations are on and we are looking to approach the top court with review petition. More than anything, we are unhappy with the stand that the Centre has taken on the whole issue. We demand that the Centre should reconsider its stand and would be happier if they file a review plea in the apex court," Munna Kumar Sharma, national general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha said.

Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Illyasi of the All India Organisation of Imam of Mosques said when a similar incident had happened during one of the Prophet's time, God had punished the people with rain of stones.

"Homosexuality is against nature. Whichever country has legalised it, there is rise of suffering and diseases like AIDS in those countries. The SC should have consulted the heads of all religions before taking a decision on the issue. According to nature, it is the 'job' of women to produce progeny," he said.

The Church was of a more lenient view. Fr. Stephen Fernandes, Secretary, Catholic Bishops' Conference of India said though homosexuality was not a civil crime anymore, it continues to be a moral one.

"That homosexuality is now not a crime in the IPC does not mean that homosexual acts or behaviour is morally acceptable or justified. What is legal is not equal to moral acceptability. The Catholic Church (and many others) hold that homosexual behaviour (between consenting adults) is morally unacceptable because it violates the purpose of human sexuality which is procreation and union of love fulfilled in the loving union of man and woman in marriage. In Catholic moral perspective, homosexual acts or behaviour is morally unacceptable," he said.

Some mental conditions and other issues that are observed in higher rates among the LGBT community.

  • Depression - Much more common in this group due to the fact that they are unable to speak their hearts out with someone. This constant stress often precipitates depression.

  • Anxiety - The constant worry about being discovered as different. Many say that they battle the thought of coming out to their loved ones on a daily basis.

  • Adjustment issues - Sometimes the acceptance is not found when they expected it. It could be at the workplace, relatives, or elsewhere.

  • Body image related issues- Many transgenders fight this urge for years together. Few even spend the major part of their life as the sex to which they don't feel a sense of belonging to.

  • Fear of abandonment issues.

  • Relationship issues.

Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
