Religious groups up in arms against Supreme Court's Section 377 verdict

NEW DELHI: A day after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality and the LGBT community erupted in jubilation at the historic judgement, religious groups are up in arms and some of them are planning to approach the top court seeking a review of the verdict.

"We will obey the Supreme Court's decision as of now but we do not agree with unnatural things like homosexuality. Deliberations are on and we are looking to approach the top court with review petition. More than anything, we are unhappy with the stand that the Centre has taken on the whole issue. We demand that the Centre should reconsider its stand and would be happier if they file a review plea in the apex court," Munna Kumar Sharma, national general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha said.

Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Illyasi of the All India Organisation of Imam of Mosques said when a similar incident had happened during one of the Prophet's time, God had punished the people with rain of stones.

"Homosexuality is against nature. Whichever country has legalised it, there is rise of suffering and diseases like AIDS in those countries. The SC should have consulted the heads of all religions before taking a decision on the issue. According to nature, it is the 'job' of women to produce progeny," he said.

The Church was of a more lenient view. Fr. Stephen Fernandes, Secretary, Catholic Bishops' Conference of India said though homosexuality was not a civil crime anymore, it continues to be a moral one.

"That homosexuality is now not a crime in the IPC does not mean that homosexual acts or behaviour is morally acceptable or justified. What is legal is not equal to moral acceptability. The Catholic Church (and many others) hold that homosexual behaviour (between consenting adults) is morally unacceptable because it violates the purpose of human sexuality which is procreation and union of love fulfilled in the loving union of man and woman in marriage. In Catholic moral perspective, homosexual acts or behaviour is morally unacceptable," he said.

