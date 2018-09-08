SC seeks help of top legal officer

By Express News Service

New Delhi: The Supreme Court sought the Attorney General’s assistance on a plea by a TMC legislator who contended that the UIDAI move to monitor online and other media contents related to Aadhaar may result in breach of privacy.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra slated the hearing for September 11. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the petitioner, said like a previous move by the I&B Ministry to set up social media hub which was scrapped, this time the Unique Identification Authority of India has invited a similar bid for monitoring of media contents, including those on Facebook and Twitter.