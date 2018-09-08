Home Nation

Top court livid with states, UTs for failing to upload disaster management plans

Published: 08th September 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court pulled up states for not uploading reports and plans on disaster management in vernacular languages on the website of disaster management authority.

It took note of the devastating floods in Kerala and observed that disaster management must be given priority by all states and UTs.

“It was disheartening to know that only nine states have so far uploaded reports and plans on disaster management in vernacular languages.

There must be some urgency particularly when we are dealing with the issue of disaster management,” a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said.

