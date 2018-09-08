War of words between Akhilesh Yadav, Yogi Adityanath intensifies

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The war of words between SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and UP CM Yogi Adityanath intensified on Saturday when the former Chief Minister launched a fresh salvo at CM Yogi a day after the latter had likened him with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at a function in state capital Lucknow.

Retorting to the Aurangzeb jibe of the CM, Akhilesh took to twitter to teach 'Rajdharma' to Yogi on Saturday. He claimed that the Chief Minister should give equal respect to the father of everyone.

"For the CM, everyone's father should be treated as his own. Even Unnao rape survivor's helpless father also who died a custodial death. Similarly, every daughter should be treated by him as his own. Even the one who was incarcerated for showing him black flags," Akhilesh tweeted sayig that was the genuine 'Rajdharm'.

Notably, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday had drawn parallels between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who had imprisoned his father.

Without taking names, the CM had claimed that the person who talked about connecting with people was not loyal to his own father and uncle.

"If we see the history, Aurangzeb had imprisoned his father. This is why Muslims don't name their sons after the Mughal emperor. Something like this is also connected with Samajwadi Party," said the CM while speaking at Nishad Sammelan in Lucknow.

UP CM's statement came in the wake of a new secular front floated by senior SP leader and Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal last week. Shivpal has decided to part ways with nephew and contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general elections.

Ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls, Akhilesh had deposed his father as party chief in a coup of sorts and had himself replaced him at a hurriedly called national Executive of the party to which Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal were not invited on January 1, 2018.

Even he had removed his uncle Shivpal from the post of state president and since then the veteran leader wasn't given any position in the party.