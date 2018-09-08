Home Nation

With state assembly polls around, BJP national executive to go in huddle

The BJP chief Amit Shah is likely to set targets for each state for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections after having carried out extensive assessments and challenges.

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bracing up for crucial state elections, the two days long BJP national executive would begin Saturday with the saffron outfit seeking to arm party functionaries with a poll mantra.

Ahead of the national executive meeting, Shah would preside over a meeting of the national party bearers to give shape to the political resolution.

"The BJP will address a host of contemporary issues in the political resolution that will be adopted by the national executive. The achievements of the Narendra Modi led NDA government to address key issues, including aspirations of other backward castes (OBCs) through a Constitutional Commission and the decision to count their population in the 2021 Census, and the enactment of the prevention of atrocities against scheduled castes and tribes (SCs/STs)," said a senior BJP functionary.

The BJP chief will also be meeting all the state unit presidents and spell out targets to them for the Lok Sabha elections.

"The BJP was able to win a number of states on the back of the campaign by the Prime Minister. Now, the chief ministers of the BJP ruled states have to work towards the goal to help elect Modi again as Prime Minister in 2019," added the BJP functionary.

The BJP national executive meeting is being held after a gap of almost a year even while it's supposed to meet every three months. The last national executive meeting was held in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly elections.

"The BJP is approaching the Lok Sabha elections on the development planks, with the party building a campaign narrative on substantial outreach through a host of welfare schemes among the vulnerable sections, who offer an opportunity for the party to build a new vote bank," said the BJP functionary.

Along with Telangana, the BJP will be gearing up to face Assembly elections in five states this year, which also include party-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Chhatishgarh, and Rajasthan, besides Mizoram.

