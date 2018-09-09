20-year-old Dalit youth beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 20-year-old Dalit youth was beaten to death by unidentified persons at Budhana town here, police said on Sunday.

The youth went missing on Friday and his body was found in a field a day after, Station House Officer (SHO) Perbhaker Kentura said.

He said a case was registered against unidentified persons based on a complaint by the youth's father Ram Kishan.

The deceased, identified as Kapil, had injuries to his head, the SHO said, adding that the body was handover after post-mortem.

The youth's family members staged a protest on Saturday and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators, police said.