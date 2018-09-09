Jharkhand: Police alerted over Bharat Bandh

By Express News Service

RANCHI: All the districts headquarters in Jharkhand have been alerted by Police Headquarters over the day-long Bharat bandh called by the Congress party on Monday against the rising petroleum prices.

Major opposition parties like Jharkhand Vikas Morcha, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and left parties have also extended support to the bandh.

Preventive measures are being taken to avoid any untoward incident during the bandh where Ranchi Police also took out flag march on Sunday to showcase its preparedness to deal with those trying to take law in his hand.

District administration has also issued prohibitory orders from 5 am to 10 pm in Ranchi as a precautionary measure.

"District police have been alerted to deal strictly whoever tries to break the law. A meeting was also held on Saturday in this regard with all the SPs and DIGs in the State during which they have been asked to deploy adequate forces to deal with the hooligans and make all arrangements to follow the guidelines issued by the Jharkhand High Court," said ADG (Operations) and Jharkhand Police Spokesperson RK Mallick.

Police also warned the protesters to stick to the democratic ways of demonstration without taking law into their hands.

"If any damage is caused to any public property or private properties, including Banks, ATMs etc. by or at the behest of any leader of political parties of their supporters, damages for the same will be realized/ recovered from the parties who have called the Jharkhand Bandh," said the police.

Meanwhile, the Opposition took out processions on Sunday to garner support for the bandh.