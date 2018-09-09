Home Nation

Bharat bandh: Shiv Sena to stay out of stir, MNS to participate

Speaking to reporters here, Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan said he had requested the Sena to participate.

Published: 09th September 2018 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena supporters (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena Sunday spurned Congress' request to participate in the Bharat Bandh called Monday by the latter against rising prices of petroleum products.

Speaking to reporters here, Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan said he had made the request to Sena.

"It is not just the Congress but NCP (Nationalist Congress Party), MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena), Samajwadi Party and others too are supporting the bandh," he said at the press conference.

"We expect Shiv Sena to support it.

I have personally spoken to (Sena Rajya Sabha MP) Sanjay Raut about coming out in the open against the price hike, but we are still waiting for their response," Chavan informed.

Responding to the Congress' request, Raut said Sena won't participate in the bandh.

"The opposition should show their unity.

The Sena is looking at the bandh neutrally," he said.

"This issue (price hike of petroleum products) has affected the common man to a large extent.

There is lot of discontent among people regarding it," Chavan said.

The Congress leader said that with the rise in prices of petroleum products, the government was trying to take money out of the common man's pockets.

Chavan said his party was in favour of petroleum products coming under GST, but till then, central excise duty and other taxes, which he said is the reason for the price hike, should be reduced.

"There is talk about petrol and diesel being brought under GST.

We will appreciate that, but until it is implemented, we demand that central excise duty and other tax levied by the Central and state governments should be immediately reduced," he said.

The Raj Thackeray led MNS Sunday announced it was supporting the bandh.

In a statement, Thackeray said MNS will not only back but also actively participate in the bandh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiv Sena Bharat Bandh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality