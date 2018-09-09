Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s sickness sparks war of words between RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and JD(U), BJP leaders

Anand ST Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday demanded that Bihar’s NDA government must issue a medical bulletin on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s health as the latter has been sick for over a week. The ruling JD(U) and BJP attacked Yadav scathingly, asking him to mind his own crisis.

Kumar has been under the weather ever since he returned to Patna after a trip to Chennai to attend a memorial event for former DMK chief M Karunanidhi on August 30. A cabinet meeting had to be put off due to his sickness, and he failed to attend a government programme on Teachers’ Day.

JD(U) sources said Kumar was hit by a bout of viral fever and that he is regaining his normal fitness levels fast. He is likely to resume work on Monday, they added.

“Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has been sick for the past seven days. All his programmes have been cancelled. I demand that a medical bulletin be issued on his health in order to keep the state’s people informed. I wish him early recovery,” tweeted Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Opposition in Assembly, on Saturday.

JD(U) and BJP leaders were aghast at Yadav’s tweet and hit back soon. “Twitter Baua (child in love with Twitter) Tejashwi Yadav, you should not cause such decline in the level of politics. Your crises will not be over by asking questions about someone’s bad health. You should be ashamed,” tweeted JD(U) spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar.

“You should also ask your friend Rahul Gandhi what diseases his mother Sonia Gandhi seeks treatment for when she goes abroad,” added Neeraj Kumar.

Sanjay Singh, another JD(U) spokesperson, reminded Yadav about the long illness of his father, jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. In a withering tweet for Tejashwi, Singh said: “You were yourself issuing medical bulletins of your father. But what happened? It did not help him get an extension in his bail period. May God keep him fit, but even schoolchildren are caught out when they pretend to be sick.

“The culture of mockery that Tejashwi is promoting in Bihar politics proves the lightness of his politics. Ridiculing Nitish Kumar’s health proves Tejashwi has no concern for his own father’s illness,” said BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.