Home Nation

BJP MLA sits on dharna outside police station to protest against corruption in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP MLA alleged that no work was done without a bribe in the police station and misbehavior with the people had become a character of the SHO and both the sub inspectors.

Published: 09th September 2018 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

MATHURA: A BJP legislator sat on a dharna in front of a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Sunday to protest against the alleged corruption at the station.

Baldev constituency MLA Pooran Prakash started the sit-in at the Mahaban police station with several villagers from 4.00 pm.

"The entire police station is in the grip of rampant corruption. Unless SHO Arvind Pal, Sub-Inspectors Arvind Chauhan and Ajai Havana are not suspended, and entire staff of the police station not transferred, the dharna would continue," Prakash said.

The BJP MLA alleged that no work was done without a bribe in the police station and misbehavior with the people had become a character of the SHO and both the sub inspectors.

Prakash was joined by Baldeo nagar panchayat chairman Kamal Kumar Pandey, division president of the BJP, Sumit Dixit, and general secretary Chintaharan Chaturvedi, along their supporters.

The dharna was continuing when the last reports came in.

Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar has rushed for Mahaban to sort out the problem.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Crime BJP Uttar Pradesh Police Mathura

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality