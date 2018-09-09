BJP will remain in power for next 50 years: Amit Shah 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expressing confidence about his party coming back to power in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP president Amit Shah said Sunday his party will rule the country for the next 50 years.

"Amit Shah said the party will win the 2019 elections because of its performance and then no one can dethrone the BJP for the next 50 years," senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters here quoting the party president at the national executive meet of the party.

Prasad said the projection is based on the work and achievement of the party-ruled government at the Centre and not arrogance.

"The politics of the county is now progressing towards performance and hope," he said quoting Shah.

He said since Narendra Modi became the chief minister of Gujarat in 2001, the party has never lost an election and continues to remain in power in the state because of the BJP's performance.