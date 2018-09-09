Home Nation

Bombay High Court verdict likely Monday on discharge of cops in Sohrabuddin fake encounter case

Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and their aide Tulsiram Prajapati were killed in "fake" encounters by Gujarat and Rajasthan police in 2005-2006, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Published: 09th September 2018 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court is likely to pronounce Monday, its verdict on whether or not some senior Gujarat and Rajasthan police officers deserve to be discharged in the 2005-2006 encounter case of suspected gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife and their aide.

ALSO READ | Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case: Two more witnesses turn hostile, 85 so far

Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and their aide Tulsiram Prajapati were killed in "fake" encounters by the police of the two states in 2005-2006, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On July 16, a single bench of the high court, presided over by Justice A M Badar, had reserved the verdict on five revision applications challenging the discharge granted in the case by a trial court to Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandian, former Gujarat ATS chief D G Vanzara, Gujarat police officer N K Amin, Rajasthan cadre IPS officer Dinesh M N and Rajasthan police constable Dalpat Singh Rathod.

ALSO READ | CBI opposes Gujarat cop Amin's discharge in Sohrabuddin 'fake' encounter case

Justice Badar had been conducting hearings on a daily basis since July 4 on the five revision pleas filed by Sohrabuddin Shaikh's brother Rubabuddin Shaikh and the CBI.

Rubabuddin Shaikh had filed three of these five pleas, challenging the discharge granted in the case by the trial court to Pandian, Dinesh and Vanzara.

The remaining two pleas were filed by the CBI challenging the discharge granted to Amin and Rathod.

The CBI had booked these five officials, along with 33 other people, as accused in the "fake" encounters of Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Kausar Bi in November 2005 and Prajapati in December 2006.

The Gujarat Police had then claimed Sohrabuddin Shaikh had terror links.

Between 2014 and 2017, a special court in Mumbai, where the case was shifted from Gujarat following a Supreme Court order, discharged 15 of these 38 accused.

Those discharged included 14 police officials and BJP president Amit Shah.

As per the CBI charge sheet, Sohrabuddin Shaikh, a suspected gangster based in Gujarat, and Kausar Bi were abducted by officers of the Gujarat ATS and the Rajasthan Police from near Hyderabad, and killed in a fake encounter in November 2005.

Prajapati, an eye-witness to these killings, was shot dead in another staged encounter in December 2006 by some Rajasthan Police officials at the behest of the Gujarat and Rajasthan officers, who had been involved in the killing of the husband-wife duo, the CBI had claimed.

Justice Badar also conducted a separate hearing on a discharge plea filed by Gujarat IPS officer Vipul Aggarwal.

A co-accused in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh encounter case, Aggarwal's discharge plea was rejected by the trial court last year.

He then approached the HC challenging the order, seeking parity with the others who have been discharged.

The verdict in Aggarwal's case is also likely to be pronounced Monday.

The encounter cases of Sohrabuddin Shaikh and Kausar Bi, and Prajapati were clubbed together in 2013 after the apex court directed that the trial be shifted to Mumbai from Gujarat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bombay HC Sohrabuddin Shaikh Tulsiram Prajapati Sohrabuddin Shaikh fake encounter case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality