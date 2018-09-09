Home Nation

Bride accused of being WhatsApp addict, wedding cancelled

The family of the bride received a call from the bridegroom's family saying that they had called off the marriage as the girl was addicted to Whatsapp, said police.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Whatsapp played a real spoilsport claiming a budding relationship when a family in Amroha district of western UP charged the bride with being overactive on social media interactive app.

According to police sources, while on the wedding day as the family of the bride in Naugaon Sadat village of Amroha district kept waiting for the bridegroom and the 'barat' to arrive with all the arrangements of marriage in place, they got a call from the boy's family saying that they had called off the marriage as the girl was addicted to Whatsapp and used to spend too much time on it.

However, rubbishing the allegation, girl's family claimed that the conscience of the family of bridegroom was not clear and that they were calling off the marriage at the last minute because they wanted more dowry.

Moreover, the sources said that bride's father Uroj Mehandi had given a complaint against the bridegroom's family, accusing them of demanding Rs 65 lakh as dowry.

It is believed that Mehandi had fixed his daughter's marriage with the son of one Qamar Haidar of Fakeerpura.

"We had made all the arrangements. Our relatives and friends had assembled for the wedding. When they didn't turn up, I called up the bridegroom's father only to be told that they were calling off the marriage," Mehndi told the police.

However, the senior police officials of the district claimed that on inquiring about the matter, the bridegroom's side claimed that they had snapped the marriage, which had to take place on September 5, as the bride had a habit of using WhatsApp excessively, and they were getting her messages even before the wedding and this they disapproved of.

