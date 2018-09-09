Home Nation

Chhattisgarh Divyang BJP leader assaulted for questioning absence of his party MLA during training meet

An awkward situation prevailed for BJP when supporters of the MLA 'thrashed' party leader Ghanshyam Chandra in the presence of around a thousand party workers and others during the meeting.

Published: 09th September 2018 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: A divyang BJP leader was allegedly beaten up by supporters of a party MLA from Chandrapur when he questioned the absence of the legislator during a training programme.

The Chhattisgarh BJP had instructed all state ministers and party MLAs to ensure their participation in a meeting of party cadres called to discuss booth management, election-related issues and training on ‘Atal Smriti Doot (messenger)’ in their respective Assembly segments from September 5 to 10.

Yudhveer Singh Judeo, an MLA, didn't attend the meeting held at his constituency Chandrapur in Janjgir-Champa district, following which a divyang BJP leader, Ghanshyam Chandra, raised an objection over his absence. An awkward situation prevailed for the party when supporters of Judeo “thrashed” Chandra in the presence of around a thousand party workers and others during the meeting attended by the BJP leaders from Raipur and Ambikapur.

Chandra had also protested against the wife of Judeo representing him.

“The supporters of Judeo didn’t spare me and brutally attacked me, thrown out of the party meeting after I asked on why the MLA remains absent and inactive in an election year. I am associated with the BJP as office bearer at the block level since 1999. The incident has shaken me to the core. I will lodge a complaint with the chief minister. The region is witnessing the MLA’s terror”, Chandra said.

