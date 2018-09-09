Home Nation

Home Minister Rajnath Singh​ promises safe environment for North East students

Rajnath Singh assured a fresh batch of students of North East to Delhi of providing them safe environment with better opportunities.

Published: 09th September 2018 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday assured a fresh batch of students of North East to Delhi of providing them safe environment with better opportunities.

"Glad to interact with the youth from North East India at the NESt. Fest in New Delhi. The youth from the North East are extremely talented and they have tremendous potential. The NDA government is working towards giving them a safe environment with better opportunities," Rajnath tweeted.

Speaking at the Fest, the Minister welcomed the North East students and said the Modi government was committed to increasing communication and linkage as well as mobility in their region.

He said the Prime Minister wants speedy development of North East region and stressed that "India can only develop when North East develops."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
North East students Rajnath Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality