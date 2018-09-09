Jajpur: Villages marooned, roads washed away

By Express News Service

There is no respite from floods for people of Jajpur district. Like in neighbouring Bhadrak, floods in Baitarani have thrown life out of gear in Jajpur affecting over 40,000 people in 30 panchayats under four blocks.

According to reports, 40 villages under 14 gram panchayats of Dasarathpur block, 12 villages of Korei block and 10 villages under Jajpur block have been marooned. Water is flowing above the road connecting Bhandaripokhari with Jajpur and Panikoili with Amrutia.

Vehicular communication in many parts of Dasarathapur block has also been snapped as several roads in various gram panchayats have been flooded. Many villages under Kamardihi, Kainya, Dharampur, Biripata, Palatpur, Jafarpur and Patapur panchayats of Dasarathapur block in the district are still waterlogged. Baitarani has submerged paddy and vegetable crops in both Dasarathapur and Koeri blocks.

Though the district did not receive any rainfall on Friday, flood water in Baitarani river is yet to recede. Holidays of the government employees of the district have been cancelled on September 8 and 9 while, special ODRAF and NDRF teams deployed in Dasarathapur and Korei blocks.

Flood water also entered Kainagola Primary Health Centre and Kainagola Nodal High School on Friday. Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said 100-odd people of Kantitar village were evacuated and kept in Kuanla high school in Dasarathapur. At least 20 free kitchens have been opened in Dasarathapur and Binjharpur blocks of the district.