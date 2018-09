By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three persons were detained under suspicious circumstances near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said here Sunday.

They said the trio was detained Saturday.

"Three suspects have been detained near the LoC in Karnah sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district under suspicious circumstances," the sources said.

They refused to give further details.

Police and the Army officials, however, refused to confirm or deny the incident.