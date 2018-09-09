Home Nation

Old, ailing prisoners to be freed; BJP commits to 'New India' by 2022

Modi told the delegates that the NDA government had decided on "Mukti Daan" to set free old and ailing jail inmates on compassionate grounds.

Published: 09th September 2018 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP's national executive meeting in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed the BJP's national executive on Sunday that the government had decided to set free jail inmates who were old and suffering from ailments.

Modi told the delegates that the NDA government had decided on "Mukti Daan" to set free old and ailing jail inmates on compassionate grounds. The decision comes weeks ahead of the government kicking off the year-long commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The BJP, on the concluding days of its national executive meeting, adopted a political resolution, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to enjoy a 70 per cent approval rating in the country. The resolution envisages the country becoming free of poverty and terrorism by 2022 as part of the New India vision of the government.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, while briefing reporters about the details of the political resolution, which was moved by the Union Minister for Home Affairs, Rajnath Singh, said that the Modi government had ensured robust internal security, making regular bomb blasts in parts of the country a thing of the past. The resolution also said that a Naga peace accord was on the cards. It affirmed the government's commitment to the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in Assam.

The BJP chief, Amit Shah, made a statement on NRC in the national executive, vowing that the party stood for the eviction of illegal migrants. The statement said that religious minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, including Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, and Christians would be welcome in the country as per the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which is before Parliament.

Shah asserted that each illegal migrant from the neighbouring countries would be identified, their Indian citizenship cancelled, and their eviction from the country ensured. He added that Rohingyas were also being identified, and they too would soon be evicted from the country.

The political resolution noted that the north-east had largely remained peaceful even as six of the eight states elected BJP-led NDA governments.

Spelling out the New India vision, the political resolution stated that the country would be free of homelessness, hunger and joblessness by 2022. It added that the government was working to provide homes to 5 crore people in the next three years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP national executive meet BJP Narendra Modi Amit Shah Jail inmates old prisoners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality