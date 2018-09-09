Old jail inmates to walk free, BJP commits to New India by 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed the BJP's national executive on Sunday that the government had decided to set free jail inmates who were old and suffering from ailments.

Modi told the delegates that the NDA government had decided on "Mukti Daan" to set free old and ailing jail inmates on compassionate grounds. The decision comes weeks ahead of the government kicking off the year-long commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The BJP, on the concluding days of its national executive meeting, adopted a political resolution, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to enjoy a 70 per cent approval rating in the country. The resolution envisages the country becoming free of poverty and terrorism by 2022 as part of the New India vision of the government.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, while briefing reporters about the details of the political resolution, which was moved by the Union Minister for Home Affairs, Rajnath Singh, said that the Modi government had ensured robust internal security, making regular bomb blasts in parts of the country a thing of the past. The resolution also said that a Naga peace accord was on the cards. It affirmed the government's commitment to the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in Assam.

The BJP chief, Amit Shah, made a statement on NRC in the national executive, vowing that the party stood for the eviction of illegal migrants. The statement said that religious minorities in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, including Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs, and Christians would be welcome in the country as per the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which is before Parliament.

Shah asserted that each illegal migrant from the neighbouring countries would be identified, their Indian citizenship cancelled, and their eviction from the country ensured. He added that Rohingyas were also being identified, and they too would soon be evicted from the country.

The political resolution noted that the north-east had largely remained peaceful even as six of the eight states elected BJP-led NDA governments.

Spelling out the New India vision, the political resolution stated that the country would be free of homelessness, hunger and joblessness by 2022. It added that the government was working to provide homes to 5 crore people in the next three years.