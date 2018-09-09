Opposition has no leader or policy; only agenda to stop Modi: BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP passed Sunday a resolution reaffirming the party's commitment to build "New India" by 2022, and said the opposition has neither a leader nor a policy while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in the country.

The political resolution which was presented by the senior party leader and Home Minister at its ongoing national executive.

The BJP said the opposition's plan to defeat the saffron party was a "day dream".

Briefing the media, Union minister Prakash Javdekar said a lot of developmental work has been done in the last four years, and a New India will by formed by 2022.

"This government has vision, passion and imagination, and the works of this government can be seen.

By 2022, India will be free of terrorism, casteism, communalism and nobody will be homeless," Javadekar said.

Taking on the opposition, the party in its resolution said it has no agenda or policy, or strategy.

"The opposition is frustrated and it neither has leader nor policy; its sole agenda is to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Javadekar said.

He said Modi was the most popular leader in the country and even after four years in power, Modi's approval rating is more than 70 per cent.

The minister said the BJP will win with an even bigger majority in 2019.