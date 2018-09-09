PM Modi coins new slogan 'Invincible India, Firm BJP' as party National Executive meet ends

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The two-day long BJP National Executive meet held here to strategise party's electoral roadmap for Assembly polls and the key battle of 2019 Lok Sabha polls ended here on Sunday with the party adopting a resolution to bounce back to power with a bigger mandate than that of 2014.

In 2014 polls, BJP recorded an unprecedented victory winning as many as 282 seats recording clean sweep in a number of states like Gujarat and Rajasthan and had won as many as 71 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

At the valedictory session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blasted at the opposition parties for their 'negative' politics and said "those who failed in government are also failure in opposition".

"The opposition parties have failed to raise right issues," Mr Modi said, according to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad - who briefed media on Prime Minister's address to the meet.

"There is enhancement of our (BJP's) popularity and that is why parties and people who do not see eye to eye and have ideological bonding has been forced to come together," Mr Modi said adding "this is our merit".

Quoting Mr Modi, the Union Minister said: Prime Minister Modi also gave two slogans - 'Ajay (Invincible) India' and 'Atal (A firm) BJP'.

Prime Minister said: "Even smaller parties have not agreed to accept the leadership of Congress and some even think Congress party leadership is not capable of giving leadership to the opposition".

The grand alliance, prime minister dismissed as 'leadership crisis' and something that has no policy guidelines.

Earlier, Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the combination of Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah had led BJP to greater heights and the saffron party now has more than 350 MPs, 1500 legislators and governments in 19 States.

Moving the political resolution, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh gave a slogan 'Aao mil ke kamal khilayen (Come Let the Lotus bloom across India)' in line with the poetic lines of the illustrious Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had said "chalo milke deeyen jalayen (Come, Let us lit the lamps together)".