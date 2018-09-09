Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi​ is arrogant, doesn't lead, he dictates: Congress

Congress on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him arrogant and one who had no respect for democracy.

Published: 09th September 2018

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Taking strong objection to BJPs criticism of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the Congress on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him arrogant and one who had no respect for democracy.

During the BJP's National Executive meeting here, party president Amit Shah attacked Singh saying "Manmohan Singh follows his party, while Modi leads".

Congress leader Anand Sharma said Singh was far better prime minister than Modi is.

"We take strong objection to the kind of language that has been used by BJP against Singh," Sharma said.

"He (Singh) was far better prime minister than Modi. The difference is that Manmohan Singh had humility, decency and grace, he upheld the dignity of his office. It is the reverse in case of Modi.

"He is arrogant and doesn't behave as a prime minister who respects parliamentary democracy. He is not leading, he is dictating. He doesn't have the capacity to listen or even respond to bona fide questions," said Sharma.

"The Modi government has been a failure on all fronts. Today what is happening the country is matter of shame, things like mob-lynchings, rapes, an environment of fear and violence.

"All these should have been reflected in the national executive. The responsibility is theirs about the non- performance and bad performance of the government. They cannot escape the responsibility by just criticising the Congress," said Sharma.

