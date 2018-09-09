Security forces arrest terrorist in Manipur

By PTI

IMPHAL: Security forces arrested a terrorist and a recruiter of a militant organisation in two separate operations in Manipur, an Assam Rifles statement said Sunday.

A team of Assam Rifles and state police commandos on Saturday arrested an active cadre of proscribed outfit PREPAK, from Palace Compound in Imphal East district, said the statement, it said.

The recruiter belonging to the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL) was apprehended from Tentha Khunau on Friday by a joint team of Assam Rifles personnel and state police commandos.

Both the arrested persons have been handed over to the police to initiate legal actions, it added.