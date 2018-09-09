Home Nation

Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal dares Punjab CM Amarinder to prosecute him in sacrilege cases

Badal also accused Amarinder of indulging in vendetta politics to divert people’s attention from the failures of his government.

Published: 09th September 2018 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday dared Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to “demonstrate the courage to prosecute and try us in a court of law if there is any shred of truth in your allegations against us on the sacrilege issue.”

Badal was addressing a rally organised by the SAD-BJP in Abohar. He said Amarinder’s blasphemous tirade against the SAD on the sacrilege issue was merely an attempt to divert people’s attention away from his own grievous and public crime of sacrilege against the sacred Gurbani committed while making false promises to the people while holding the Guru’s word contained in the holy Gutka Sahib. “He knows that he committed a grave sacrilege by telling a lie on oath holding the Gutka Sahib in his hand”.

The former chief minister said that Operation Bluestar was the biggest and most painful incident of sacrilege in the history of the world.

Badal also accused Amarinder of indulging in vendetta politics to divert people’s attention from the failures of his government.

Referring to the incidents of sacrilege of the holy Guru Granth Sahib in the state during the SAD-BJP tenure in Punjab. Badal said, “How can those who rolled tanks into the sacred Golden Temple and destroyed Akal Takhat Sahib even understand the purity and the profound depth of our sentiment and our devotion to Sri Guru Granth Sahib”, adding that the Congress party and its government were the enemies of the Sikh community.

