Tribal couple killed for practising witchcraft in Odisha 

By PTI

BARIPADA: A tribal couple was allegedly killed in their sleep for practising witchcraft in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said Sunday.

The incident took place at Kukudajodi village under Baripada Sadar Police Station area on Saturday, the police said adding that the deceased couple has been identified as Purna Hembram (56) and Singha Hembram (50).

The police have arrested one person in this connection, said Swarnalata Minz, IIC Baripada Sadar Police Station.

While the mutilated body of Purna was found in a pool of blood outside their house, his wife's body with throat slit, had been recovered from the bedroom.

The incident took place when the couple was sleeping, police said.

The villagers said that the couple was staying alone as their daughters were married and stayed elsewhere.

Their son, who also works outside the state, had returned to the village but had gone to his father-in-law's house yesterday.