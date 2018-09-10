Home Nation

Bharat Bandh an attempt to spread rumour, confusion: BJP on Opposition protest over rising fuel prices

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took on the Congress, saying it has been a history-sheeter on the issue of price rise.

Published: 10th September 2018 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

MOS for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (File |PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP Monday dubbed the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the Congress and several other parties as an attempt to spread rumour and confusion among the masses and said people will "puncture the grand alliance balloon" floated by the main opposition party.

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took on the Congress, saying it has been a "history-sheeter" on the issue of price rise whenever it was in power and is now shedding crocodile tears.

Accusing the opposition party of tying to create a "negative atmosphere" in the country since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in May 2014, he wondered if some "invisible hand" gave "supari" (contract) to destroy the progress India has made.

"The Congress is a cruise of corruption and whichever party joins it will sink with it," he said, adding this is the reason several opposition parties have kept away from the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the opposition party.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over in May 2014 inflation hovered around 11 per cent and he has now brought it down to around four per cent with his policies and honest work, Naqvi said, expressing the hope that it will come down further.

The Congress and several parties have given a call for 'Bharat Bandh' to protest the rise in the prices of petrol and diesel.

"Through violence and anarchy it is trying to spread rumour and confusion among the masses," Naqvi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP Congress Fuel Price Hike Bharat Bandh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'The Front Runner' tells the story of the fall 30 years ago of U.S. Senator Gary Hart, played by Hugh Jackman, over allegations of an affair.
  Sex, politics, media converge in 'The Front Runner'
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collects 'Meryl Streep Award for Excellence'
Gallery
North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. | Associated Press
North Korea holds anniversary parade sans ballistic missiles
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed