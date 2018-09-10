Home Nation

Bharat Bandh: Manmohan Singh hits out at Modi government as oil prices skyrocket

Manmohan said that the NDA government had done a lot which is not in the interest of the nation and now crossed all limits.

10th September 2018

Dr. Manmohan Singh

Former PM Manmohan Singh (File | PTI )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Monday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led government, saying it has done a lot which is not in the interest of the nation and has now crossed all limits.

He made these remarks at an opposition protest against rising fuel prices here.

Leaders of various opposition parties led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi kickstarted Monday the country-wide protest against rising fuel prices from Rajghat as part of the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the party.

Singh also urged opposition parties to shed their differences and unite to save democracy in the country.

Gandhi, soon after his return from the Kailash Mansarovar, reached Rajghat and paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

The bandh began after Gandhi offered holy water from the pilgrimage there.

