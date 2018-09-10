Home Nation

Bharat Bandh: Protesters in Bihar indulge in arson, vandalism 

Opposition party leaders and workers took to streets and disrupted train services and road traffic.

Published: 10th September 2018 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Party workers raise slogans holding LPG cylinders during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in Patna Monday Sept 10 2018. | PTI

By UNI

PATNA: The Congress sponsored Bharat Bandh being supported by other opposition parties in protest against steep hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas was marred by disruption of railway services and road traffic, arson and unruly activities across Bihar today.

Leaders and workers of Congress, RJD, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) took to streets since morning and disrupted train services and road traffic.

Bandh supporters were also found forcing shopkeepers to close down shutters of their shops.

JAP workers smashed glasses of the bus at Rajendra Nagar terminal as the bus was parked there and was supposed to transport employees of East Central Railway to ECR zonal headquarters in Hajipur later.

Bandh supporters also misbehaved with a doctor when he was going to Nalanda Medical College in the state capital.

Bandh protagonists demonstrating against the Narendra Modi government blocked road traffic at the prominent Dakbunglow roundabout in the state capital.

They smashed glasses of several other vehicles to register their protest.

Bandh supporters blocked traffic on Bailey Road and also at Danapur and Maner by burning tyres in the middle of roads.

