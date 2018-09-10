Home Nation

Bharat Bandh: Rail, road traffic hit in Bihar during Opposition shutdown against fuel price hike

The shutdown is being supported by the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left Parties and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Published: 10th September 2018 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

File Image for Representational Purposes. (File | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Rail and road traffic was hit across Bihar on Monday due to a nationwide shutdown called by the Congress against the hike in fuel prices.

The shutdown is being supported by the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left Parties and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Hundreds of Congress and other opposition parties leaders and workers took to the streets since early Monday in different parts of Bihar.

Over a dozen long route trains were halted at Patna, Gaya, Bhojpur, Jehanabad, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur railway stations.

At several places, the activists were seen burning tyres on roads to protest.

They also raised slogans against the Central government and Prime Minister Narendar Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Additional security have been deployed all across the state to maintain law and order.

However, no untoward incident was reported anywhere.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharat Bandh Fuel Price Hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Akshay Kumar | PTI
‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar turns 51
Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu on a poster for 'Manmarziyaan'.
Performed my most liberating character in ‘Manmarziyaan’: Taapsee Pannu
Gallery
North Korea staged a huge military parade on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation but held back its most advanced missiles and devoted nearly half of the parade to civilian efforts to build the domestic economy. | Associated Press
North Korea holds anniversary parade sans ballistic missiles
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed