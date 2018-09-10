Home Nation

Central Pollution Control Board seeks self-regulation, installation of emission monitoring systems

In a move to bring even non highly-polluting industries under its mechanism, the Central Pollution Control Board has recommended that they self regulate.

Published: 10th September 2018 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

pollution, new delhi, odd-even, placard, climate change, smoke

Express Illustration.

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move to bring even non highly- polluting industries under its mechanism, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has recommended that they self regulate and install continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS). The CPCB has revised guidelines for CEMS and says industries falling in 17 highly polluting categories, Common Bio-Medical Waste and Common Hazardous Waste incinerators have to install emission monitoring system, while other industries should consider installation it as a tool of self-regulation.

The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 mandates installation of CEMS with boilers used in industries like sugar, cotton textile, composite woolen mills, synthetic rubber, pulp & paper, distilleries, leather, calcium carbide, carbon black, natural rubber, asbestos, caustic soda, small boilers, aluminium plants, tanneries, inorganic chemicals and other such industries that use them. “The responsibility of data submission lies with individual units. The instrument supplier or manufacturer may facilitate data transmission on behalf of industries. Industry will ensure at least 85 per cent data availability from the system installed,” said the guidelines.

According to official data, some highly polluting industries have not yet installed CEMS and compliance with self-regulation directive by others looks difficult. “Out of 3,531 industries falling in highly polluting category, 2,743 have installed OCEMS and provided connectivity of data to CPCB server. Closure directions under Section 5 of EPA, 1986 have been issued to 740 industries which have not yet installed it,” said Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan in Lok Sabha last month.

To ensure that there is no data tampering, the guidelines makes in mandatory that only empanelled laboratories be engaged as third party agency for all activities related to assessment of installation, calibration of CEMS, validation of data. “However, till the time such empanelment is done, industries can use their own laboratories if these are Environmental Protection Agency or National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories accredited,” it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Central Pollution Control Board Pollution industrial pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality