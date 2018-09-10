Home Nation

Dalit watchman allegedly lynched by 13 people in Madhya Pradesh village

Prima facie, a land dispute between the victim, Ramsewak Parihar, and the accused belonging to the Yadav community was the reason behind the crime.

Published: 10th September 2018 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Lynching

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | File/EPS)

By PTI

SHIVPURI: A Dalit watchman was Monday allegedly lynched by 13 people over a land dispute in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said.

All the accused are absconding, a police official said.

Prima facie, a land dispute between the victim, Ramsewak Parihar, and the accused belonging to the Yadav community was the reason behind the crime, he said.

"A Kotwar (watchman) was beaten to death by 13 people belonging to the Yadav community today when he was going to his home in Khisloni village," said Ramraja Tiwari, the in-charge of the Bamorkala police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred.

The Kotwars are watchmen-cum-informers appointed by the state government in villages.

Tiwari said the accused persons allegedly caught hold of Parihar, and attacked him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons.

He said the accused then dumped Parihar near a farm in the village.

"When family members of Parihar came to know about the incident, they rushed to the spot and took him to the district hospital in Shivpuri, where doctors declared him brought dead," the police officer said.

He said Parihar and the accused persons were locked in a dispute over a piece of land and the case was pending before a court.

The deceased watchman's son Satendra Parihar claimed that his father had filed a complaint with police and the district administration fearing threat to his life, but no action was taken.

Police have registered an FIR against the 13 accused under various sections of the IPC and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Tiwari said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dalit Lynching land dispute Madhya Pradesh crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike