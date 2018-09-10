Home Nation

Driver lynched by mob after truck crushes child to death in Jharkhand's Dumka

A truck driver was Sunday lynched by a mob in Jharkhand's Dumka district after his vehicle ran over and killed a two-year-old child, police said.

By PTI

DUMKA: A truck driver was Sunday lynched by a mob in Jharkhand's Dumka district after his vehicle ran over and killed a two-year-old child, police said.

The child, identified as Subit Marandi, was crushed under the wheels of the truck at Simanijore village near National Highway-114A in the district around 3 pm, they said.

The incident happened near the boy's house in the village when he was walking on the road with his sister, police said.

Shikaripara police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Thakur said the mob caught the driver, Mohan Rai, and thrashed him to death following the accident.

The driver was a resident of Motihari district in Bihar, he said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pujya Prakash said the situation in the village is peaceful and police patrolling has been increased.

